DONE DEAL: Joe Rodon finalizes loan move to Rennes in Ligue 1

Another Tottenham Hotspur player is out the door, with the club announcing via social media that central defender Joe Rodon is heading to Rennes on loan.

Joe Rodon has joined Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to make the move permanent.



Good luck, Joe! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2022

As previously reported, the loan agreement also includes a €20m purchase option at the end of the season, so if Rodon impresses, Rennes has the ability to make the signing permanent.

Rodon is a Wales international and obviously wants to be sure that he makes the final squad for the World Cup this winter, so a loan makes a ton of sense for him. He ostensibly was Eric Dier’s backup at the CCB position, and Antonio Conte has in the past been vocal about liking Joe and his ability, he’s not exceptionally close to the starting XI and it’s really hard to fault him wanting to go somewhere where he’ll get more minutes. Rennes had an impressive season last year, finishing fourth in Ligue 1 and knocking Tottenham out of the Europa Conference League in the group stages (though not entirely of their own doing).

Spurs signed Rodon from Swansea City for £11m during the Jose Mourinho era, so this would represent a pretty good piece of business, all things considered. If nothing else, they’ve successfully flipped a young international footballer for a profit.

Now, with Japhet Tanganga also very likely leaving the club this summer on loan, the question turns to whether Spurs will attempt to bring in another central defender before the window closes in September.