The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 1

good morning and happy monday hoddlers.

How many of you are sick of all this pre-season jibber jabber? It’s time for a proper look-ahead!

Tottenham Hotspur men’s squad

After a summer in which they brought in six new players (!!), Antonio Conte’s Tottenham look poised to make a push for some of the game’s most serious competitions.

The squad is going to have a very good test early on, with a game against Chelsea on August 14. I lost track how many times Spurs lost to them last season, and the gulf in talent between the two was obvious. It is one of two London derbies for Tottenham in the opening month of the season. A trip to West Ham awaits on the last day of August.

If you thought six was a lot of signings, then just take a look at Nottingham Forest. The club has brought in 12 players since being promoted to the Premier League. I don’t have high hopes for them this year, but maybe they’ll prove us wrong on August 28.

August fixtures: August 6, Southampton (H); August 14, Chelsea (A); August 20, Wolves (H); August 28, Forest (A); August 31, West Ham (A)

Tottenham Hotspur women’s squad:

Spurs will be making their trip to the USA later this month. Rehanne Skinner’s side will compete in The Women’s Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, for their first inter-continental tour.

August fixtures: August 14, Club America (The Women’s Cup)

