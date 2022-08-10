The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, August 10

good morning everyone.

Transfer announcements have become so extravagant these days with the videos on the social media. But there are times when you just have to acknowledge that a good announcement is a good announcement.

And I, a Monty Python and John Cleese fan, like this from Burnley announcing recent signing Manuel Benson:

I know nothing pic.twitter.com/lkHTrvgSSW — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 4, 2022

Footballers make terrible actors (do we really need to see that England and James Corden spot again?) and this is no exception. But I will give him some credit, most people will get outshone by John Cleese.

Some club-run Twitter accounts like to go for flashy videos with lots of graphics, but a low-fi video with a clip from Fawlty Towers? That’s hard to top.

Pressure is on Tottenham now. If Spurs do indeed sign Destiny Udogie, they could take a lesson from Burnley. Perhaps splice some clips from Last Tango In Halifax, Downton Abbey or Broad Church?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Guns of Brixton, by Jimmy Cliff

And now for your links:

