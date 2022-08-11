The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 11

good morning -

So much has been written about Daniel Levy in recent years - in opinion pieces, transfer news, deep dives into Tottenham’s ownership structure and more. But has anyone ever tried to write a fun facts quickie on him?

No? That’s probbly because it’s hard to find Daniel Levy fun facts. Unless, of course, you come across fun facts for the other Daniel Levy.

Fun Fact No. 1: Levy first saw Spurs at White Hart Lane against QPR as a boy

Levy revealed this boyhood memory of his when looking back on fond memories of White Hart Lane in the stadium’s final season.

Fun Fact No. 2: Levy’s first foray into running a club was with Rangers

That must have made Spurs’ recent friendly at the Ibrox a memorable one. Levy joined Rangers in 1997 when ENIC invested a 25% stake in the club. He would remain on the board for seven years.

Fun Fact No. 3: Levy is married to his former personal assistant, Tracy Dixon

The couple have four kids.

Fun Fact No. 4: Levy is the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League

Levy joined Tottenham’s board in December 2000 as a non-executive director. David Buchler was named executive vice chairman and assigned to direct Tottenham’s overall strategy and oversee the club’s day-to-day operations.

He swapped roles in October 2001 with Levy, who by then served as non-executive chairman.

So there you have it - four Daniel Levy fun facts.

