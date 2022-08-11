Spurs Women fan events confirmed for The Women’s Cup in Louisville starting August 12

Tottenham Hotspur Women are coming to USA! Spurs Women are embarking on a trip to Louisville, Kentucky THIS WEEKEND to participate in The Women’s Cup, an international preseason friendly tournament that features in addition to Tottenham Club America (Mexico), Tokyo Verdy Beleza, AC Milan, OL Reign, and hosting team Racing Louisville.

This is a big deal! It’s Spurs Women’s first international preseason trip, and their participation is recognition not only of the continuing growth of women’s football, but also Tottenham’s steady improvement in the WSL over the past few seasons. Although these are preseason friendlies, this will give fans their first look at a Spurs Women side that has made as of yesterday seven new signings.

Spurs Women will be participating in at least two matches during the tournament, starting with a Sunday, August 14 evening match against Club America. All matches will take place at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. (PURCHASE TICKETS HERE)

A couple of weeks ago, a prominent member of Louisville Spurs, the officially recognized supporters’ club in the city, reached out to me and asked if I’d be willing to help disseminate information about fan events for The Women’s Cup. I told him of COURSE I’d be willing to help, and while I’m unfortunately unable to attend the event myself due to work schedules, Carty Free women’s football writer Abbie Rose will be present both as a fan and officially as credentialed press.

Since this is a tournament, we don’t know exactly when Spurs will be playing beyond Club America, but for any fans who happen to be making the trip to the Gateway to the South, Louisville Spurs have planned a few fan-centric events for visitors, starting tomorrow night.

Schedule of Events (all times ET)

Friday, August 12 — Open Training, Lynn Family Stadium, 5 pm

Open Training, Lynn Family Stadium, 5 pm Saturday, August 13 — Legends Night with Ledley King, Vernon Lanes, 7 pm

Legends Night with Ledley King, Vernon Lanes, 7 pm Sunday, August 14 — Chelsea vs. Spurs Watch Party w/ Matt Tarr & Jenna Schillaci, Saints Pizza & Pub, 11 am

Chelsea vs. Spurs Watch Party w/ Matt Tarr & Jenna Schillaci, Saints Pizza & Pub, 11 am Sunday, August 14 — Spurs Women vs. Club America match, Lynn Family Stadium, 7 pm

Sunday evening’s match will also be streamed on the Paramount+ network.

If you would like to reach out to Louisville Spurs, you can reach them on social media (@LouisvilleSpurs) or send them an email.

If you’re heading to Louisville this weekend, give a shout in the comments — maybe a few Carty Freebirds can meet up and talk about how nobody reads the articles!