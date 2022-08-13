Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Hey friends! I don’t know if you’re aware of this or not, but there’s FOOTBALL on today! Isn’t that exciting? And this is your place to talk about it! Feel free to use this post as your place to discuss not only the games that are happening today, but also anything else football-related that you’d like to talk about.

It’s your open thread! Enjoy it! (The usual open thread rules apply)

Saturday Premier League Schedule

Aston Villa vs. Everton

7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Southampton vs. Leeds

10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Newcastle

10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Wolves vs. Fulham

10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Brentford vs. Manchester United

10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com