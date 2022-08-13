Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Hey friends! I don’t know if you’re aware of this or not, but there’s FOOTBALL on today! Isn’t that exciting? And this is your place to talk about it! Feel free to use this post as your place to discuss not only the games that are happening today, but also anything else football-related that you’d like to talk about.
It’s your open thread! Enjoy it! (The usual open thread rules apply)
Saturday Premier League Schedule
Aston Villa vs. Everton
7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Southampton vs. Leeds
10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Brighton vs. Newcastle
10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Wolves vs. Fulham
10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Brentford vs. Manchester United
10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
