GreavesWatch: Harry Kane is 17 goals from becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer

This is a living article that will be refreshed and reposted as needed.

By Dustin George-Miller Updated
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Edward Kane MBE, is on the cusp of history. At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he was just 18 goals behind the all-time Tottenham Hotspur goal record of 266 in all competitions, held by a Spurs legend, the late Jimmy Greaves.

This was a record that many Spurs fans did not think would ever be broken. It is not at all beyond the realm of possibility, with Spurs participating in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League, that Kane could reach or eclipse this milestone this season.

This article will be a living, breathing document that will chronicle Kane’s goal scoring record this season and will chart his progress towards Greaves’ record. And WHEN (not if) he breaks the record, it will be a monument to that moment.

GREAVESWATCH

Last updated: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Chasing Tottenham’s Goal Record

Player Total goals Domestic goals Cup goals European Goals Appearances Goals/game
Jimmy Greaves 266 220 37 9 379 0.70
Harry Kane 250 185 21 44 387 0.65

Harry Kane 2022-23 Goal Tally

Goal Date Opponent Minute Competition
249 Aug 14, 2022 @ Chelsea 96 Premier League
250 Aug 20, 2022 Wolves 65 Premier League

