Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same.

Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.

Thanks to Tottenham’s late season push and qualifying for the Champions League, they’ve now strengthened the squad to better matchup against the rest of the Sky Six. Meanwhile, Chelsea have gone through a myriad of changes that included new ownership. They’ve tried their best to strengthen, and while they’ve picked up names such as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, the Blues have also spent much of the window getting trolled by Barcelona and shipping off Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to Italy and Germany respectively. They didn’t look their best against Everton in Matchday One, but it was still good enough to dispatch the hapless Toffees.

Conte knows the importance of matches like this. He also knows that Stamford Bridge has been a house of horrors for Spurs and getting three points in a match like this is a difficult ask, but we know he’ll have this squad ready to fight.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Stamford Bridge, London, England

Time: 4:30 PM UK, 11:30 AM ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), USA Network (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!