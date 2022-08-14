Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Well. That was a game! Tottenham played like garbage today against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, going down twice and then coming back twice to give Spurs a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a long low screamer, and Harry Kane scored a flicked header off of a corner in injury time to get Tottenham the point in a match that will be remembered a lot more for what the managers did than what the players did.

There’s gonna be a lot to unpack in the follow up to this match. Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel both got red cards after the final whistle for squaring up to one another. Cuti Romero probably should have, after pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the second to last corner. The match was predictably violient, the referee Anthony Taylor was garbage, and the result was arguably fair, unless you’re a Chelsea fan (which you are not).

But the important thing is that this was a statement result from Spurs — they got a result at a hostile stadium when they didn’t play well. That point today might be invaluable at the end of the season.

It’s time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

