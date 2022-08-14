Match Preview: Tottenham Hotspur Women v. Club America Femenil at The Women’s Cup

Folks, I’m on the ground in Louisville after a canceled flight, a lost suitcase, and a heroic 400M dash through Dulles to wrap up a somewhat traumatic several days of travel. Tottenham Hotspur Women’s journey in the Women’s Cup starts today, when we face off against Club América Femenil at 7:00 PM Eastern.

This is Spurs Women’s first ever international tournament, and we’re pretty excited. It’s a fantastic way to incorporate new signings (including Celin Bizet Ildhusoy, about whom my travel snafus have so far prevented me from writing), and a great opportunity for outreach to existing and potential American fans. I’m also curious to see a Rehanne preseason in full swing. I’ll be looking for any hints of what kind of pressing, defending and attacking patterns we might use this season.

What about our opponent? Club America have tons of attacking firepower, and some of those dangerous attackers will recognize Becky Spencer and Drew Spence from Mexico’s heartbreaking defeat to Jamaica earlier this summer and be out for revenge. The Lady Aguilas are currently part way through their season, so they’re walking the tricky tightrope of competing for silverware while resting enough players so as not to punt their regular season. All things considered, it’s shaping up to be a fascinating, high energy game.

If you want more in depth info about Club America Femenil, their tactics, and their history, we spoke with AJ from The Eagle Eye Podcast over on N17 Women. I strongly encourage you to check out the full episode and AJ’s full preview, he was great (despite outing himself as an Arsenal fan in the last few moments of our interview).

How to watch

For American fans unable to make the trip to Louisville, you can watch on Paramount+. In many other countries, it’ll be on thewomenscup.tv.

You can also follow along with Dustin, who will be live tweeting from the Carty Free account. Dustin wrote about all the festivities here, so please do check those out and come say hi if you’re nearby!