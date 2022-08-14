Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Club America: match thread and how to watch The Women’s Cup online

Hey! Hey you! I know that everyone’s still recovering from Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea today, but in case you’ve forgotten there’s ANOTHER Spurs match on this evening!

Tottenham Hotspur Women are in Louisville, Kentucky to participate in The Women’s Cup, a preseason friendly competition at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. While there, they’ll get to play in at least two friendly matches and the game will be televised in the United States and streamed online everywhere else in the world!

Tottenham’s opponent tonight is Club America Femenil, from Liga MX in Mexico. If you’re looking for information about them, check out Abbie’s outstanding preview and have a quick listen to the N17 Women podcast.

Spurs have made seven signings this summer, which means the team will have a pretty different look to the one that finished fifth in the WSL last season. We don’t yet know what that means, but we’ll get a good look at some if not all of the newcomers today.

Hope you’ll join us in tuning in to watch! COYS!

Lineups

Here is how we will line-up

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Club America

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET (USA), 12:00 a.m. Monday (UK)

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY, United States

Have fun, and COYS!