The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 15

good morning everyone. Will we ever have a Mingus Monday again?

Of course we’re having an Antonio Conte hoddle today! Why wouldn’t we? Did you watch yesterday’s match? Your hoddler-in-chief lost his voice from shouting after that second Spurs goal.

I used to hate Antonio Conte. And why wouldn’t I? He managed Chelsea, after all. When he was at Inter, I still thought of him as annoying but less so.

Now, he is all I need.

One of my least favourite images of him, from his time at Chelsea, was from when he hang onto the dugout during a match against Stoke City (of all clubs in the Premier Leaguge).

Oh, but we got the Conte we wanted on Sunday.

Spurs last year lost four straight games to Chelsea, and so many of them it just seemed like Chelsea walked all over them. Did Spurs even score a goal then? Didn’t seem like it.

How Spurs scrapped to a 2-2 game is beyond me. And I don’t care if it was “undeserved” - I don’t recall the Premier League dishing trophies based on “deserved” results.

Looking at the players Conte brought on yesterday - Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Moura and Ivan Perisic - it is clear to see the transformation he brought to the club versus less than a year ago. Heck, I would argue Tottenham would’ve lost a similar match 3 or 4 nil last year.

Granted, there are some issues of concern like beating the press, but Spurs again somehow got a result.

And Conte’s fired up!

…red card on the pitch but still valid on social media.



Antonio Conte’s late night message to Tuchel on Instagram ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lmYFxDEuKR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

When Conte first came to Spurs I thought of him as too reserved, perhaps withdrawn. At least that is how it looked to me on the touchline. Now, it appears “shy” Conte is a distant figure. Hello, fired-up Conte.

And your hoddler-in-chief is fired up! One of my Chelsea supporting friends was suspiciously quiet after the result yesterday.

Is anyone else fired up?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Run to the Hills, by Iron Maiden

