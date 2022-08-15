Romano: Spurs and Napoli reach agreement on Tanguy Ndombele

It appears Tottenham Hotspur have found a club willing to take on Tanguy Ndombele.

The French midfielder hasn’t been a thought in Antonio Conte’s mind since before last January, and after spending the second half of last season on loan at Lyon to very mixed results, it was beginning to look like nobody really wanted him unless it was super cheap.

Director of Football Fabio Paratici seems to have found the right club as Serie A side Napoli not only are ready to take him, but a deal has been reached according to Fabrizio Romano.

Napoli are now set to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham. Loan fee around €1m, buy option for €30m. Spurs have accepted their proposal. #Napoli #THFC



Final details being sorted on player side then it will be done.



Deal revealed on day August 9, now almost done. ⤵️ https://t.co/Cu1ePlNn0I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

That loan fee is pretty cheap, but that’s the pill that Spurs had to swallow to get him and his wages out the door. The buy option of just €30m shouldn’t surprise anyone and, if anything, we should be thankful it’s that much. It’s not an obligation, which does hurt a bit, but it allows Spurs to kick the can down the road and possibly recoup some of the fee they paid.

Ndombele’s time at Spurs is well documented by now, so you don’t need me to go into a soliloquy about it yet again. He seemed like a home run and wasn’t anywhere close to it, but at least Spurs have shored up the midfield to plug those holes.

The next reporting on this will be the official send-off, and it will probably be as unceremonious as Giovani Lo Celso’s was yesterday.