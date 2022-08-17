The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, August 17

mike mike mike - guess what day it is. guess what day it is!

Some fans here might be under the assumption that Harry Kane’s 96th-minute goal against Chelsea on Sunday was dramatic. To be fair, it was. But let me present to you this, my dearest hoddlers.

What is more dramatic than an equalizing goal in stoppage time?

Hoe about an own goal in stoppage time. Oh, still not good enough. How about a second?

What a shame your hoddler-in-chief had to watch Blackpool-QPR (1-0) instead of this on EPSN Plus.

Poor Swansea City, befallen to the OG. The Swans were ahead of Millwall for literally (and I nearly mean literally) the entire 90-plus minutes on Tuesday. Ryan Manning’s goal within the opening 60 second saw to that. And Michael Obefami doubled their tally in the 12th minute.

Smooth as silk right? Wrong!

Millwall ended up coming back from 0-2 down with not one own goal, but two own goals in stoppage time.

The first came when substitute Ben Cabango attempted to clear a cross in the 90th+3 minute. What a horrible touch it was too.

What makes the result particularly terrible is how poorly Swansea managed this. Michael Obefami, who scored in the 12th minute, had three options when he received the ball late in stoppage time. All alone he could have either taken the ball to the corner and stalled for time, passed it early or pass it early.

Instead, and in large part to the heroics and tracking back of a Millwall defender I could not identify, he wasted the chance to kill off the game.

Moments later, after a horrible attempt to clear a corner, Millwall are given a second chance to cross the ball into the danger area. And it is met with a gorgeous header that gives the keeper no chance.

Only that the header comes from Swansea defender Nathan Wood! Here’s a closer look:

It was a dangerous cross, and I think the Millwall attacker would have had a good chance at scoring had he made contact. But all Wood had to do was direct the ball literally anywhere else.

That’s right - an own goal in 90 + 3 and another in 90 + 5. You love to see it, unless you support Swansea.

There’s nothing like the Championship.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Night Moves, by Lissie

