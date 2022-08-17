DiMarzio: Ndombele to undergo medical tomorrow ahead of Napoli loan

It’s actually happening. Tanguy Ndombele will be flying to Naples, Italy tomorrow for a medical ahead of signing a one year loan with Napoli, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

As previously reported, Tottenham Hotspur is expected to receive a tiny loan fee of €1m, but a purchase option of €30m. It’s not explicitly clear how much of Tanguy’s wages are being covered by Napoli and whether Spurs are subsidizing part of his weekly fee, but it’s a significant move and one of Fabio Paratici’s priorities in the late stages of the summer transfer window.

Napoli seems like it’s a good fit for Tanguy. Napoli just sold Fabian Ruiz, and Tanguy is ostensibly coming in as his midfield replacement. Luciano Spaletti also seems like a manager who understands Tanguy’s strengths and how to best utilize him. We know that Ndombele has buckets of talent, and while we can endlessly debate (and have) about whether Tanguy’s struggles at Spurs had more to do with him checking out or the instability at the club after his arrival, the fact is that this is a huge opportunity for him to impress with a new club in a new league. That said, he also had that chance last season on loan back at Lyon, and didn’t take it.

This looks like it’ll go through tomorrow unless he inexplicably slips on the airport tarmac, breaks his ankle, and fails his medical.