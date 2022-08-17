Report: Tottenham’s Romero to miss 3-4 weeks with muscle injury

Cuti Romero was one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best performers in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Spurs fans will need to remember that performance, because we won’t be seeing him for a while. Alasdair Gold is reporting in Football.London that Romero is expected to miss “three to four weeks” after sustaining a muscle injury in the match.

Gold is reporting that he might be back by the Manchester City match on Sept. 10. Even so, that means he could potentially miss the matches home to Wolves, at Forest, at West Ham, and home to Fulham, as well as Tottenham’s first Champions League match on Sept. 6/7. And because injuries don’t often heal at a regular rate, any delay could mean he might also be in danger of missing the matches against City, Leicester and the second Champions League fixture. The first international break isn’t until September 24.

This, well, blows, and we don’t quite know yet what it means for Spurs’ lineup. The most obvious solution is to bring in Davinson Sanchez, who is Romero’s like for like backup. However, we also know that the pairing of Sanchez and Emerson Royal was a little uhhhhhh last season. Could we potentially see a shuffling of position, somehow involving Clement Lenglet? It’s possible! It’s really going to depend on Antonio Conte.

Wolves, Forest, West Ham and Fulham isn’t exactly a murderers’ row of opponents, so there’s that. However, Romero is clearly Spurs’ best defender and missing him for any length of time majorly bites and I hate it.

So get your candles out and set up your healing circles, because Cuti needs some positive vibes right now.