The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 18

good morning everyone!

A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league.

Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.

Best: Bournemouth

x x Everyone Together@afcbournemouth's third kit is inspired by an award-winning campaign Everyone Together, which aims to tackle prejudice and promote understanding pic.twitter.com/mye4PGH5gN — Umbro UK (@UmbroUK) July 12, 2022

Did somebody say sharp? Because it would certainly fit the description of this kit.

Complementing the black get-up are white and gold accents on the sleeves, and a white club crest. It also feature a snazzy v-neck.

On the back collar you can find the “Everyone Together” motif, which was created to promote diversity and tackle prejudice. Nice!

Worst: Crystal Palace

The evil sash is back ⚡️



Introducing our 22/23 third kit available to buy online now @MacronSports | @cinchuk | @mukurudotcom#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 21, 2022

Palace’s third kit is in the bottom right of that tweet.

I included Palace’s home shirt in the “Best” category because I loved the crayola-looking lines. It gave their classic kit a fresh look. And I looked past them duplicating that on their away kit which featured a vertical stripe with the red/blue scribbling.

But to do the same on their third kit? That’s disappointing, and a waste of a sash. This kit gets major deductions for lack of originality.

Best: Brentford:

Can this club do no wrong? Wow - just look at that! It’s busy, it’s colourful, it’s black, it’s wonderful! If you have “Hollywood” anything as your sponsor, you need a flashy shirt.

This black kit features some really cool pink, yellow and black boxes scattered throughout it. It could look a mess but it doesn’t, thanks to the whitening of the sponsor, club crest and maker.

Worst: West Ham United

West Ham United have revealed their third kit for the 2022-23 season, inspired by the club's East End roots at Thames Ironworks. https://t.co/IfJIv84rfD — The Barking and Dagenham Post (@BDPost) August 16, 2022

Hard pass on this one. The kit was released with the catchphrase, “The Hotter the Furnace, the Stronger the Iron” and I guess the orangey bits represent the fire.

But these kits are anything but fire.

Best: Tottenham

We could get used to seeing this pic.twitter.com/hXJ2NkCXWU — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) August 15, 2022

The teal is back - and it is beautiful.

I just love the colour combinations here. It is a daring look, but everything fits together so well. And it pairs so great with the shorts too.

Let’s just hope this teal/turquoise kit isn’t as unlucky as the one from the 2019-20 season.

Worst: Manchester United

It’s hard to hide from a 4-0 loss when you’re wearing a kit this loud. The colour palette was described as “semi solar lime and legend ink” - but I’m not seeing any legend in this.

The pentagonal shield around the club’s badge also makes it look clunky. This club hasn’t had a hi-visibility kit in its history, I think. I don’t think they’re going to have one again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: I’ll See You in My Dreams, by Django Reinhardt

And now for your links

Jermaine Defoe writes about his career for The Player’s Tribune

The Athletic ($$): Chelsea reportedly investigating alleged racist abuse of Heung-min Son during Spurs match

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe expresses interest in buying Manchester United

Liverpool establish ‘legally enshrined’ supporters board

Transfer news: Wolves complete signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes