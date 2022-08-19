The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, August 19

good morning everyone. you’ve all been good this week, and you deserve a great song of the day. so i hope you enjoy this cool cover today.

Ever since my senior year of college, I have had an orchid in my apartment. It first started with this one I purchased at the Whole Foods in Columbus Circle. I named it Ruby. Its petals were ruby red. It was a good orchid.

When I lived in London I had this white one named Beatrice. She was a resilient plant. When I left the country I handed her off to my best mate, and it’s bloomed every year since.

Orchids have come and gone since.

Right now I have this purple one. Its name is Planty. I picked it up at a Whole Foods also. Unfortunately it got a bit too much sunlight and the petals got fried. I will also say this happened when I was out of town, so I could not look after her for a handful of days.

But Planty’s green leaves remain as majestic as the day I saw her.

(Please not the above image is not Planty.)

Orchids can be fragile creatures to care for. I have had mixed success with them. Sometimes I would water for sixty seconds every other week, sometimes I’d put ice cubes in. Right now I’m experimenting with watering for 15 seconds once a week. Each time though I endeavour to place in an area that receives low- to medium-direct sunlight.

I’ve never fertilised an orchid, though. I might try that with Planty.

I do my best to remember that orchids like the more humid climates, which is why I abandoned the cockamamy ice-cube idea - but a friend of mine had success with the cubes.

There are many sites out there dedicated to the care of orchids. I suspect these gorgeous plants are sold towards their peak - if not past their peak - of bloom. Meaning their luscious petals naturally wilt away and people become discourage.

But your hoddler-in-chief is not discouraged. He will keep watering Planty. And perhaps even fertilise her one of the days.

What say you, hoddlers? Have any of you partaken in orchid shenanigans? These plants are so beautiful. Certainly your hoddler-in-chief is not alone in admiring them!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer, by Harry Styles

