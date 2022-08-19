Tottenham in talks with Atalanta for Malinovskyi, could include Reguilon

The latest reports out of the Italian football press this morning suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Atalanta’s 29-year old Ukrainian international midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, but that nothing has been decided.

But interestingly, the latest also suggests that there’s a chance Sergio Reguilon might be included in some way in the negotiations.

⚪️ Il #Tottenham è interessato a Ruslan Malinovskyi in uscita dall'#Atalanta. Nella trattativa può rientrare il cartellino dell'esterno Sergio Reguilon in uscita dal #THFC @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) August 19, 2022

This doesn’t look like something that’s going to be resolved quickly. There’s a lot of smoke that suggests that Fabio Paratici and Tottenham have had their eyes on Malinovskyi for a while. Also, while Spurs have been able to find loans for both Giovani Lo Celso and (hopefully) Tanguy Ndombele, interest has more or less dried up for Reguilon... which feels a bit weird. If sending Reggie to Atalanta can help grease the wheel, that sounds like a pretty good solution. But, obviously, Atalanta has to agree.

Spurs aren’t the only interested club, though. Reports emerged yesterday that Atalanta had received a formal offer for Malinovskyi from Olympique Marseille.

Excl: Olympique Marseille are in talks to sign Ruslan Malinovskyi. Ukrainian midfielder wants a new challenge, as OM are negotiating with Atalanta and player side #OM #TeamOM



Cengiz Ünder can be included in the deal, as part of the negotiation - still in discussion. pic.twitter.com/75AQBsT6tK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

So, lots of moving parts here. I have no idea whether this is a transfer that will go through; part of it may come down to whether Spurs are able to offload Reguilon to make room for another international footballer. But it’s one to keep an eye on, and with only a couple of weeks left to go in the window the good news is we won’t have too long to wait.