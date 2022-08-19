DONE DEAL: Tottenham confirms Tanguy Ndombele moving to Napoli on loan

Another unwanted Tottenham Hotspur player is out the door, albeit possibly only in a temporary move. Today, Spurs announced on social media that it has reached an agreement to send wantaway central medfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Napoli on loan for the season.

Good luck, @TanguyNdombele! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 19, 2022

Ndombele flew to Italy for a medical on Thursday, and video emerged on Twitter that shoed Tanguy being welcomed by Napoli fans upon arrival at the club’s training center. The last reporting suggested that Spurs would receive a €1m loan fee, but Napoli would pay the majority of Ndombele’s weekly wages, and that there’s a €30m purchase option that could become an obligation if Napoli qualifies for the Champions League next season.

We’ve talked enough about Ndombele’s struggles at Tottenham Hotspur on this website and I have no desire to rehash any of those old arguments. Suffice it to say that, for whatever reason you choose to believe, we can all agree that things just didn’t work out for Tanguy at Spurs and it’s well past time that the player and club separate for the good of everyone involved. There’s still a chance that he could return to Spurs at the end of this loan contract if things don’t go well, but this feels like the best possible chance for both Ndombele and Tottenham to finalize an amicable divorce.