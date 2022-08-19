Report: Bryan Gil to Valencia move “hot”

More outgoing Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors! The latest comes from Matteo Moretto who tweeted this morning that there has been significant movement in negotiations that could send Bryan Gil back to Valencia, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, before the end of the transfer window.

Bryan Gil al Valencia, caliente. El extremo está empujando para volver al Mestalla. El Tottenham, ahora, mucho más abierto a dejarle salir YA. La negociación entre los clubes, casi desbloqueada. Fuentes nos confirman que se puede cerrar en un par de días. @relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 19, 2022

Bryan Gil to Valencia: hot. The end game is [Gill] pushing to return to the Mestalla. Tottenham is now much more open to letting him out NOW. There’s almost a breakthrough in negotiations between the clubs. Sources confirm that it can be closed in a couple of days.

When asked for a little more context on this tweet, Moretto responded thusly:

Gil is doing everything to go to Valencia and probably Tottenham had to ‘ give up’ a little… let's see… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 19, 2022

This is both unsurprising, and while it’s not clear from Moretto’s tweets this would almost certainly be another loan instead of a permanent deal. For starters, Gil appears to be a young player whom Conte doesn’t see as part of his plans now but certainly does view as part of Tottenham’s future. But also, Valencia, along with most of La Liga, is broke as hell. I have a very hard time imagining that Valencia would be able to come up with the £28.7m to equal what Tottenham paid for Gil last summer, especially when doing so would make Gil Valencia’s third highest ever transfer fee.

More likely Spurs will subsidize a bit of Gil’s wages or lower a loan fee in order to fit this transfer under the somewhat byzantine La Liga financial fair play rules, but that’s all part of the negotiation. Both Gil and Sarr look somewhat surplus to requirements this season, but they’d both get good experience and a ton of first team minutes out on loan, and that feels better than having them waste away for a season on the bench.

Lots of irons in the fire right now, but we’ll see where this one goes.