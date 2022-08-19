The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back

Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan.

...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow.

Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a possibility again. Tonight, Fabrizio Romano is back with an update that Tottenham Hotspur are back in talks with Milan over Tanganga’s future, and who knows this might actually be a thing that happens now.

New direct talks between Tottenham and AC Milan for Japhet Tanganga. Discussion ongoing about formula and conditions of the seal. #ACMilan #THFC



Deal complicated for Diallo with PSG so Tangangs is Milan priority now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

But anyway, the previous rumors were about a loan, with a potential purchase option. Fab doesn’t say it here, but for now I’m going to assume that this is the same sort of deal, because all evidence is kind of pointing to the fact that the only European teams with actual money to spend are in the UK.

Whether or not he ever becomes a prominent member of Tottenham’s first team, Tanganga should be viewed as a success story. He’s an academy kid who was plucked out of obscurity and has proven that he’s a first-team ready footballer, even if it’s not necessarily for a top-six Premier League side. If he ends up in Milan, he’ll get a chance to prove it, and that’s pretty cool.

Lots of time to go here, but we’ll be tracking this one.