The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 2

good morning everyone.

We’re in the throngs of summer (well, us northern hemispherists.). The temperatures are hot, the sun is sunny and waterfronts beckon those who live nearby.

A recent debate on a classic summer treat, the S’more, recently fractured friendly confines of Conan O’Brien’s podcast.

Conan and our other podcast peddlers - Sona and Matt - plunged into a heated fireside argument over s’mores.

I don’t think Britons or non-Americans eat s’mores. It’s a sandwich treat with bits of a chocolate bar (Hershey’s traditionally) and a melted marshmallow (roasted over a fire) sandwiched between two graham crackers.

Conan and Matt both fall on the “s’more suck” territory, with their main gripe being that it is dry and does not taste very good at all. And that the molten marshmallow adds an unwanted mess. Sona, our sweet-toothed co-host, happens to love them.

Growing up in California I had them frequently enough, living not far from the beach. But I would agree with Conan and Matt - these things are dry! Like, bone dry. I believe I always went for water or some beverage every time I indulged in one.

The last time I enjoyed a s’more was a few years ago. And I would say that was an enjoyable experience, mainly because I enjoyed the chaos of shoving my marshmallow as far deep into the pit of fire as I possibly could. The treat itself? Sweet on sweet on sweet.

Will I have a s’more again? Probably. It’s certainly not something I will run away from. What say you, other Americans? Where do you fall on s’mores? And for you other kin, does it sound like a treat worthy enough to whet your appetites?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, by Allison Ponthier

And now for your links:

