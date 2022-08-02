Report: Cardiff targeting Tottenham striker Kion Etete

Everyone knows who the prime talents coming out of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy are at the moment. Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett are perhaps the two best known young strikers at the club, and both Alfie Devine and Harvey White are also gaining as potential future stars.

But we haven’t heard much about Kion Etete, and that’s likely simply because he’s a tier below the aforementioned players. Etete, 20, was not brought along on Tottenham’s preseason tour to South Korea, and he hasn’t been seen at all in preseason. That likely suggests that he’s not in Antonio Conte’s plans.

Pursuant to that, there’s a new transfer rumor out today about Etete in WalesOnline that suggests that Etete is now a target of Cardiff City. Cardiff are looking to bolster their attacking options in the Championship next season and see Etete one possibility to do so.

Etete is... well, he’s a unit. He’s 6’4” with an excellent scoring record in the Premier League 2 and is also good in the air. He’s coming off of a season where he had two good loans in two different divisions — at League Two Northampton Town and up a division with Cheltenham. All said, he had six goals and three assists in 1900 minutes of action, which isn’t exactly prolific, but definitely a decent return for a young striker on his first loans.

If Cardiff go after him on a permanent signing, Spurs shouldn’t expect a ton of money for him from the Bluebirds. WalesOnline says that Cardiff have made a remarkable 13 signings already this summer, all of them on free transfers, but suggests they’d be willing to pay for the right player; Etete might be that player. But the report also suggests that there are a number of other Championship clubs that are interested in Kion. His contract expires at the end of this coming season, so now’s the time for Spurs to cash in if they want any money for him at all.

Kion didn’t have the buzz coming out of the academy that his contemporaries did, but he has some physical tools that a lot of other strikers don’t have, so ending up a Championship level striker is pretty great. If he’s able to stick in the second division, it’s not out of the question that he could one day end up in the Premier League with a promoted team. We’ll see what happens with the Cardiff interest, or if he’s able to turn that interest into some sort of a move this summer.