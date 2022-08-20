Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea.

Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a fine was more than sufficient given his altercations with Thomas Tuchel. Spurs will be without Cuti Romero and Oliver Skipp, though both aren’t expected to be out for a long period of time. Expect Davinson Sanchez to slot into the RCB position for this match.

Wolves haven’t had a great start to the season, dropping their opener 2-1 against Leeds United then settling for a scoreless draw at home against Fulham. Bruno Lage has also had a bit of a dust up on the sidelines this season after getting into a bit of an altercation with Jesse Marsch. In short, the start of this season has been very entertaining!

Lineups

✍️ A Nunes debut.

☝️ Guedes' first start.

Moutinho back in the team.



How we line-up to take on @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/CmDbgxhZYq — Wolves (@Wolves) August 20, 2022

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 12:30 PM UK, 7:30 AM ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), USA Network (USA)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!