Sunday football open thread

The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww.
But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your enjoyment today, capped by the Problematic Regime Derby between Newcastle and Manchester City. Can they both lose?
Sunday Premier League Match Schedule
Leeds vs. Chelsea
9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
West Ham vs. Brighton
9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Newcastle vs. Manchester City
11:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
