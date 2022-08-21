Sunday football open thread

The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww.

But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your enjoyment today, capped by the Problematic Regime Derby between Newcastle and Manchester City. Can they both lose?

Sunday Premier League Match Schedule

Leeds vs. Chelsea

9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

West Ham vs. Brighton

9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Newcastle vs. Manchester City

11:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com