Sunday football open thread

Let’s watch it!

By Dustin George-Miller
The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww.

But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your enjoyment today, capped by the Problematic Regime Derby between Newcastle and Manchester City. Can they both lose?

Sunday Premier League Match Schedule

Leeds vs. Chelsea
9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

West Ham vs. Brighton
9:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock

Newcastle vs. Manchester City
11:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

