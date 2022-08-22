Romano: Spurs set to complete Bryan Gil loan to Valencia

Tottenham are set to complete another loan for a young star this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are expected to finalize the loan of Bryan Gil back to Valencia for the season very shortly. Gil previously spent the second half of last season at the La Liga club.

Valencia are set to complete the agreement with Tottenham for Bryan Gil on loan until June 2023. No buy option clause discussed, as of now - simple loan. ⚪️ #THFC



It will be completed soon - one more loan deal after Gio Lo Celso [no buy option] and Ndombele [€30m buy option]. pic.twitter.com/AKvZC4RG2s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

Notably, this loan does not have a purchase option, which means that Gil will be returning back to Spurs next summer. One would like to think that this is an indication that Antonio Conte and the club still thinks that Bryan has a future in Spurs’ first team, but then you look at Gio Lo Celso’s loan, which also is a simple loan with no option, and realize that there’s a chance that isn’t the case after all.

Conte recently said in the press conference after the Wolves game that he expects that the club would be bringing in a replacement for Gil if he’s allowed to leave on loan.

“I was very clear in the press conference before this game. This squad is this and if someone goes away then another has to come. This has to be very clear for everybody. Otherwise we stay with this squad and we continue our path with these players, this squad. “But if someone has to go away, along another must come. This is very clear for me, for the club, but we are totally agreed on this aspect.”

So it remains to be seen if Spurs attempt to bring an eighth new signing into the squad with what remains of the summer, but the odds look good. The club has been linked with a move for Atalanta CAM and Ukrainian international Ruslan Malinovskyi, a player who would add a different style and dimension to anything they currently have in the squad, and the rumor mill keeps churning out additional transfer targets — 112 total this summer by my last count. The end of the window may not be as quiet as we all suspected.