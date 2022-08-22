Ornstein: Nottingham Forest interested in loan for Sergio Reguilon

Here’s an interesting one. David “The Ornacle” Ornstein is reporting in The Athletic (£) this morning that there’s finally some interest for Tottenham Hotspur left back Sergio Reguilon, and it’s from the Premier League — Nottingham Forest are apparently interested in taking Reggie to the East Midlands on loan for the season.

Nottingham Forest considering taking Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan. Talks between clubs in recent weeks as #NFFC seek cover for Omar Richards. #THFC would want full salary covered if 25yo goes. He’s approaching match fitness @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/ejcYbCVmfv — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 22, 2022

It’s an interesting idea. Reggie clearly is no longer wanted by Antonio Conte, with him having selected Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon as his left back options this season. Forest has been by far the most active club in the transfer window — after promoting from the Championship last season, they have made sixteen new signings this offseason, and are clearly not done. It’s literally a brand-new team, and it could be one reason they’ve surprised the Premier League, beating West Ham and drawing Everton in their first three matches.

Reggie would make sense for Forest in part because one of their new signings, left back Omar Richards, was just diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his leg and will be out for a significant period of time. Heading to Forest on loan means that Reggie has the chance to impress his way into a permanent move down the road; he’s reportedly making £48k/wk, which is pretty reasonable. By contrast, Forest are reportedly paying Jesse Lingard £200k/wk and Dean Henderson a £100k/wk. If they pick up the full tab on Sergio’s wages, he’ll become their third highest paid player.

Who knows if this happens, but the thought that it might is encouraging. Reguilon is a good player, Tottenham are motivated to offload him, and Forest looks like it might be a pretty decent landing spot for him, especially if most of the rumors linking him with a return to Spain have dried up. Let’s see where this leads.