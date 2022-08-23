The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 23

good morning -

I do not believe I said a word during the first 95 minutes of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea last week.

Instead your hoddler-in-chief had his arms crossed, or kept wiping his head against his forehead, stroking his chin or tending to his beverage. Every now and then he would wrinkle his nose and take a deep breath.

Others around him would be talking to their friends, chanting, cheering or making exasperating noises.

Then the 96th minute came, and so did Harry Kane’s header. Then, finally, your HIC released all of his pent-up anxiety shouting and hollering, clapping and high-fiving any Tottenham-kit wearing stranger he saw.

It was a behaviour repeated for most of this past Saturday’s game. Your HIC sat nervously on the couch, biting his fingernails and crossing his arms. Then, at half time, went for a run.

And that’s isn’t uncommon for me. Spurs always seem to struggle to get going in the early kickoffs, and I feel they won’t ever watch score a goal whilst I’m watching. And you know what? They scored while I was out running. So it works.

Has anyone else noticed your viewing habits? Do share with the group!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Kick Out The Jams, by MC5

And now for your links:

