DiMarzio: Harry Winks “thinking over” Sampdoria loan

One of the biggest remaining questions for Tottenham Hotspur in what’s left of the transfer window is just what they heck they do with Harry Winks. The academy graduate is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans, but there haven’t been a lot of rumors for him this summer, which is a bit nuts considering he’s a cromulent and homegrown English midfielder.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, however, there’s a deal in place that would send Winksy to Italy on loan. DiMarzio’s staff writes on his website that as of yesterday, a deal had been agreed to send Winks to Sampdoria for the season. However, Winksy has apparently asked for a couple of days to think about it before making a decision.

The impetus behind asking for a delay is that Winks is expecting a loan or purchase offer to come in from an English club, and he’d prefer to stay in the Premier League if at all possible. So in that sense, it works. And to be honest, I’m a little surprised that more Premier League clubs haven’t been interested. Winks was supposedly close to moving to Everton earlier in the window only for that move to fall apart.

We’ve been hard on Winksy over the past number of years (and for, we’d say, pretty good reason) but the truth is that he’s absolutely a Premier League caliber midfielder, and could slot into any number of teams’ starting XI and be a plus asset.

It’s pretty clear that Winks wants to give extra time for those mystery English clubs to come in with a bid, but he shouldn’t wait too long. There’s only a week left before the window slams shut, and Sampdoria might start getting antsy if they don’t get an answer before too long. This is the kind of move that could start a series of dominoes toppling.