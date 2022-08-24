Tottenham drawn away to Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup Third Round

The draw for the third round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup was held today, and Tottenham Hotspur’s opponent should be a very familiar one — it’s the same team they’re scheduled to play in the Premier League this Sunday. Spurs were drawn away to Nottingham Forest in the draw, and will visit the City Ground.

We've been drawn against @NFFC in the third round of the @Carabao_Cup! pic.twitter.com/UWRDAY41k8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 24, 2022

The match has yet to be formally scheduled, but will take place midweek, either November 8 or November 9, putting the match between Tottenham’s home game against Liverpool on November 5, and the match against Leeds United on November 12. Depending on when that match is scheduled, the Leeds match could be pushed back to Sunday afternoon.

It’s not a terrible draw, but it’s never great to draw Premier League competition in the third round of the EFL Cup. Much better to play a minnow, as it gives a good opportunity to rotate heavily, especially after what should be a very high-pressure league match against Liverpool. That said, both clubs might rotate heavily anyway, so who knows.

And there’s also a chance that Spurs could end up meeting an old friend in this second match. There are rumors flying that Forest is close to an agreement to make none other than Serge Aurier their nineteenth signing of the summer transfer window. The timing of this rumor makes it unlikely that we’d see Serge this Sunday, but he’d absolutely be fit in time for the Cup match. How’s THAT for a little narrative?

The juiciest draw was a third round matchup between Manchester City and Chelsea, but Premier League teams attracted other Premier League teams in this round like magnets. Arsenal drew home to Brighton, Wolves host Leeds, United host Aston Villa, Newcastle host Palace, and Bournemouth host Everton.

Here’s the full third round draw.