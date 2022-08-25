Champions League Draw: Tottenham drawn in Group D with Frankfurt, Sporting, Marseille

The 2022-23 Champions League draw took place this afternoon in Istanbul, Turkey and Tottenham Hotspur found out its group stage opponents.

Newly hired Tottenham Hotspur youth coach Yaya Toure was one of the two people tasked with drawing the balls out of the bowls, and Yaya came through for Spurs in a BIG way, drawing Tottenham in Group D along with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille.

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon

Marseille

Instant Analysis

Sooooo remember that “Best Case Scenario” draw I did in the Champions League draw preview article? Nearly nailed it. Spurs drew the easiest possible Pot 1 opponent, and one of the lowest rated Pot 3 opponents. They did end up with Marseille, who was the whale of Pot 4, but this is a group from which Spurs should be considered heavy favorites to advance.

If you want #narrative, Sporting has former Tottenham youth player Marcus Edwards, who has been playing extremely well in Portugal. Thus far this season, Sporting has drawn Braga and been smoked by Porto in Liga NOS, so maybe that bodes well for Tottenham? Meanwhile, Marseille is loaded with Arsenal cast-offs, which makes for a natural rivalry. Frankfurt, however, almost looks like a walk-over. In fact, I think I might be more afraid of Marseille than I am of Frankfurt.

Yeah. It’s a real good draw. Spurs should be THRILLED. I know I am! Thanks, Yaya!

Let’s take a look at the rest of the draw:

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Pilzen

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Dortmund

Kobenhavn

Group H