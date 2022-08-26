 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, August 26

Paddington is everywhere

By Fitzie
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

good friday everyone

Paddington 2 is one of my all-time favourite movies. How could it not be? It’s perfect in every way.

And the bear, Paddington, is just the sweetest thing. Hey - it’s Friday. Maybe this calls for a Paddington movie night ??

Thanks to Twitter’s algorithm, I came across this account that photoshops Paddington to a movie or television clip every day. It’s my new favourite account. Here are some of my favourites:

  1. Paddington in Psycho

We all know how this ends. The woman is killed. But Paddington - oh no, Paddington!

I love this.

2. Paddington in The Seven Samurai

Magnificent Seven? More like the Paddington Pals. Who wouldn’t love to see our bear wonder take out those baddies in slow-mo? How did Akira Kurosawa not think of this? Did Paddington even exist back then?

3. Paddington in The Sopranos

Tony Soprano may not have indulged in a life of crime had he encountered Paddington. Or, would he have recruited Paddington into his business? The bear was incarcerated for a time and did escape prison after all.

It would have been interesting - if gruesome - to see how Paddington would’ve done with Tony Blundetto. Eesh!

4. Paddington in Little Miss Sunshine

Ya better hurry, Paddington!

5. Paddington in When Harry Met Sally

One of the most classic scenes in American film, this. Paddington looks less impacted by this display of sensuality than the others in the background. It almost makes Billy Crystal bearable to look at.

Does Katz’s serve marmalade?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Interior People, by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

And now for your links:

Antonio Conte on his system for Tottenham with NBC Sports (sorry for any geo-restriction)

Dele joins Besiktas on season-long loan

The Athletic ($): It was never going to be simple for Dele at Everton

Aston Villa unveil new CGI images of Villa Park redevelopment

NWSL Players Association files grievance over league’s denial of free agency to 22 players

