Saturday football open thread

By Dustin George-Miller
Leicester City v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.

The usual match thread rules apply. Be good.

Saturday Premier League Schedule

Southampton vs. Manchester United
7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Streaming: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Everton
10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Streaming: Peacock

Brighton vs. Leeds
10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Streaming: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Leicester
10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Streaming: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Streaming: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Streaming: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Fulham
12:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. BST
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com

