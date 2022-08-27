Saturday football open thread

Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.

The usual match thread rules apply. Be good.

Saturday Premier League Schedule

Southampton vs. Manchester United

7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Everton

10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Streaming: Peacock

Brighton vs. Leeds

10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Streaming: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Leicester

10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Streaming: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Streaming: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Streaming: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Fulham

12:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. BST

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com