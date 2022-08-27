Tottenham’s Champions League group stage match dates confirmed

On Thursday, Tottenham Hotspur was drawn into Champions League Group D along with Bundesliga side Entracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon from Portugal, and Ligue 1 side Marseille. Today, their fixture dates and times were confirmed. Spurs will open their Champions League campaign by hosting Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wed. September 7.

Tottenham CL group fixtures confirmed (all times UK):



7/9: Marseille H 8pm

13/9: Sporting CP A 5.45pm

4/10: Frankfurt A 8pm

12/10: Frankfurt H 8pm

26/10: Sporting CP H 8pm

1/11: Marseille A 8pm

Marseille may have been put into Pot 4, typically the group where the least dangerous teams reside, but ironically they may end up being Tottenham’s strongest opponent in Group D. However, playing at home should give Spurs a decent advantage in this fixture.

Spurs obviously want to come out strong in the group stage round, and this is a pretty good opportunity to do so. Playing away to Sporting won’t be easy, but if Tottenham can get a win vs. Marseille and at least a point in Portugal, that sets them up quite nicely for the home and home series against Frankfurt.

In fact, if I were to hand-select a CL match fixture schedule, this is probably what I’d choose. In the end, you have to play every team home and away regardless, but this looks set up to bank some early points and hopefully pick up some momentum heading into the back stretch when Spurs will hopefully gel and become even better.