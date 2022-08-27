Reguilon could head to Atletico Madrid in left back domino game

As you’d expect in the last week of the summer transfer window, rumors are heating up and dominoes have been stacked, just waiting to topple over. One of those dominoes is Tottenham Hotspur left back Sergio Reguilon, who has been linked with a number of destinations this summer but until recently has been in something close to football limbo.

Now, we might see some movement? Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Nottingham Forest, once also credibly linked with a move for Reguilon, is instead very close to signing Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi. That would open a spot in Atletico’s squad that could then be filled by Reggie.

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of reaching an agreement Atletico Madrid to sign Renan Lodi. Loan with €5m and €30m buy option will be included, as reported earlier today. #NFFC



Talks ongoing on player side - not fully agreed yet.



Atléti, working on Reguilón deal. pic.twitter.com/SpaXrT4uBm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

The last I heard, Reguilon to Atletico was intended to be a loan of some kind, but we don’t yet know whether it would include an option or an obligation. But Atleti would be a lovely place for Reggie to land — it’s back in Spain, which is his preferred destination, and under Diego Simeone he’ll be in a tactical system that is more likely to play to his strengths than the heavy wingback-oriented emphasis under Antonio Conte.

It’s not a done deal yet, obviously, but this would appear to be a good resolution for all involved — it gets Reguilon to another club where he’s more likely to play significant minutes in his home country, and gets his wages off of Tottenham’s books. Sounds good to me. We’ll see if there’s any movement on this over the next few days.

Update: The latest reporting suggests that Reggie’s loan to Atletico would be a straight loan, with no purchase option or obligation.