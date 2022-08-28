Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur head to the East Midlands today to take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest. The Reds have returned to the Premier League for the first time in twenty three years and are looking to make plenty of noise in the process. They’ve been fairly active in the transfer window, signing the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis. It remains to be seen if former Forest player Djed Spence will have a chance to face his old teammates given he’s only been on the bench once in three matches.

Antonio Conte knows that getting points when they should is key to challenging for the top places, so while Forest aren’t a bad side, this is a match where the boss expects three points even with it being on the road. Only Cuti Romero and Oliver Skipp are out of the squad for the trip, meaning expect a similar Starting XI this week.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur

The City Ground, Nottingham, East Midlands, England

Time: 11:30 AM UK, 8:30 AM ET

TV: USA Network (United States), Sky Sports Premier League (England)

Streaming: DAZN (Canada)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!