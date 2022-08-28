Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane leads the way as Spurs take all the points

Harry Kane’s brace and some bend but don’t break defending saw Tottenham Hotspur take all three points against Nottingham Forest by the final score of 2-0.

Antonio Conte made no changes to his side that defeated Wolves last week, though Lucas Moura was missing from the bench. With Cuti Romero and Oliver Skipp still missing, it’s been clear this is the eleven that Conte prefers so far. Giving players breaks is about to become the most important thing possible with a mid-week match every week between now and November, so getting the roster fully healthy is important.

Match Timeline

1’ - We’re off and running in Nottingham. The weather could not be better in the East Midlands for football.....and there’s a foul already against Emerson Royal.

2’ - Hugo Lloris is called into action early as he punches away a free kick, then snuffs out a long cross into the box.

6’ - GOAL TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR! (Kane, 0-1) - Deki kickstarts this attack off a loose ball and pushes forward before passing it to Kane, who slots it home with a bit of a scuffed shot. Great start!

13’ - I have no idea how Kane didn’t get that shot off. He’s fed perfectly from midfield and in on net, but he takes one too many touches and gets tackled by Joe Worrall.

16’ - Close! Perisic crosses dangerously into the box. After a few headers and touches, it falls to Sonny who curls it just over the crossbar.

18’ - Another chance for Spurs, this time on the counter as the attacking band gets a 3v3 with Forest’s backline. Kane gets collapsed on and is forced to shoot, which curls wide of the far post.

21’ - Forest has a good chance with a shot from distance, forcing Hugo to punch it away. They can’t get a second shot off as Spurs snuff it out.

28’ - Spurs can’t complete a pass to save their lives right now. The attacks they’ve put together have come off turnovers or just weird deflections.

31’ - Forest hit on the counterattack after a bad turnover. Hugo comes off his line to punch out the low cross before it became a huge problem to end the attack.

35’ - It’s a good thing Forest have been sloppy at times on the break because Spurs have handed them a few chances with loose passing. There’s another chance squandered by Williams.

42’ - Arguably Forest’s best chance as Gibbs-White comes free at the top of the box and curls an effort over the crossbar.

45’ - There will be one added minute.

HALF-TIME: Spurs were sloppy, but they take a 1-0 lead into the dressing room.

Second Half

46’ - No changes for Spurs at the break, which isn’t really a surprise.

51’ - Another chance for Forest as they cut open the defense, but the headed effort goes wide of the net. Spurs need to focus or Forest will level this up.

54’ - PENALTY! Pawson points to the spot after a pretty clear handball that’s somehow just a yellow. VAR confirms it.

55’ - Yellow Card, Nottingham Forest - Steve Cook is lucky to be on the pitch still after the handball.

56’ - Henderson guesses right and makes the save on Kane’s penalty kick.

58’ - Yellow Card, Nottingham Forest - Joe Worrall goes into the book for a professional foul to stop Spurs’ attack.

60’ - Yellow Card, Nottingham Forest - Scott McKenna becomes the third Forest player in less than ten minutes to get booked.

62’ - Howwwwwww? Sonny gets free and tries to curl it through the defense, but Henderson makes the save to deny him the goal.

69’ - Spurs get free on a counterattack that ends with Pierre hitting the ball into the outside netting.

70’ - Substitution, Nottingham Forest - Emmanuel Dennis comes on for Jesse Lingard.

73’ - Yellow Caard, Nottingham Forest - Lewis O’Brien goes into the book for dragging down Kane.

73’ - Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur - Richarlison comes in for Son Heung-Min while Ryan Sessegnon replaces Ivan Perisic.

75’ - Substitution, Nottingham Forest - Triple sub for Forest as they change their tactics and go to a back four. Freuler, Kouyate, and Awoniyi all come in. Cook, Yates, and O’Brien hit the bench.

81’ - GOAL TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR! (Kane, 0-2) - I thought Spurs messed this one up as Sessengnon waited too long to pass, but Richarlison gathers the ball and plays an absurd outside foot cross to Kane, who heads it home!

83’ - Yellow Card, Tottenham Hotspur - Kane earns a yellow card for the celebration with the fans.

85’ - Yellow Card, Nottingham Forest - Brennan Johnson clearly didn’t like Richarlison’s display of skill and earns a yellow card for showing his displeasure.

90’ - Substitution, Nottingham Forest - Johnson comes off for Sam Surridge before he gets sent off.

90’ - Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur - Djed Spence comes on for Rodrigo Bentancur, who might be a little banged up.

90’ - There will be eight added minutes.

90’+4’ - Forest earn a free kick thanks to a stupid foul by Pierre. The ensuing free kick is ricocheted into the stands for a corner kick.

90’+6’ - Spurs are desperately trying to hang onto their clean sheet but they can’t get out of their own end as Forest push everyone up.

90’+7’ - Worrall sends a shot from 12 yards out into the tenth row to end Forest’s chance.

FULL TIME: Spurs take all three points with a 2-0 victory!

Thoughts on the Match