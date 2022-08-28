Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.

That said, I think there’s still a lot to talk about with this game because despite the scoreline it was anything but comfortable. Tottenham got the win, but didn’t look especially sharp (again) over the course of the match and were especially profligate with the ball.

It could make rating the players a little challenging, but that’s why you’re here, right? It’s time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.