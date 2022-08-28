Romano: Reguilon to Atletico Madrid is all but done.

We knew several weeks ago that Sergio Reguilon was not in Antonio Conte’s plans for the upcoming season. It was just a matter of finding a spot for him, whether it was on loan or permanent, before the transfer window closed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Reguilon will head to Madrid on Monday to finalize a one-year loan deal to play for Diego Simeone. There is no buy option, which means Spurs will kick the can down the road to next summer.

Sergio Reguilón to Atletico Madrid, here we go! Full agreement completed after deal in place revealed on Saturday. Reguilón will travel to Spain on Monday in order to undergo medical tests and sign. ⚪️ #Atleti



Loan deal from Tottenham, no buy option included. #THFC pic.twitter.com/soU1yJtJpm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

The deal will free up roughly 50k in wages, which isn’t a huge amount but at least it gets it off the books. While Reggie has always shown to be a great teammate and spark plug, he never seemed to get comfortable in Conte’s system. By the end of last season, Ryan Sessegnon had cemented himself as the first choice for left wingback. Compounding the situation was the signing of Ivan Perisic, leaving Reggie on the outside looking in.

To his credit, Reguilon has never once complained about the situation and it’s just a case of being a square peg in a round hole. Simeone will love his energy but it also must be brought up that he has been rolling out a similar system to Conte with three in the back. Yannick Carrasco has been playing left wingback so minutes will have to be earned in practice.

There wasn’t much of a market for Reggie, even with loose links to Barcelona at times. It also looked like he could stick around in England in the past week, but Atletico look to have won the race. We’ll see how the 25-year-old does back in Spain soon enough.