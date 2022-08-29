 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sampdoria director confirms loan for Harry Winks, medical Tuesday

Tuesday looks to be an eventful day for Tottenham.

By Dustin George-Miller
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Harry Winks has had time to think it over, and it now looks like he’s heading to Italy. According to Fabrizio Romano, Sampdoria’s director of football Carlo Osti has confirmed that his club has reached an agreement to sign Winks on a season-long loan.

This story first emerged a couple of days ago, but Winks was said to be holding out for another club in the UK and needed time to think it over. This would seem to suggest that he’s done that, and decided that a loan to the continent is in his best interests.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail goes even further, saying that he will have a medical in Italy and sign for the club on Tuesday.

So that’s another two of Tottenham’s crew of misfit toys (almost) successfully shipped off on loan — Sergio Reguilon is also likely to confirm his season-long loan to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Both of them appear to be “dry loans,” i.e. no purchase options or obligations, with both players returning to Spurs next summer only for us to, I guess, start this whole process over again. But at least it gets the players’ salaries off the books and hopefully playing regular football.

