Sampdoria director confirms loan for Harry Winks, medical Tuesday

Harry Winks has had time to think it over, and it now looks like he’s heading to Italy. According to Fabrizio Romano, Sampdoria’s director of football Carlo Osti has confirmed that his club has reached an agreement to sign Winks on a season-long loan.

Sampdoria director Osti confirms: “We have reached an agreement to sign Harry Winks from Tottenham, so we’re gonna sign contracts soon”. ⚪️ #THFC



Winks will join Sampdoria from Spurs on loan deal. pic.twitter.com/365ctOIIQc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022

This story first emerged a couple of days ago, but Winks was said to be holding out for another club in the UK and needed time to think it over. This would seem to suggest that he’s done that, and decided that a loan to the continent is in his best interests.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail goes even further, saying that he will have a medical in Italy and sign for the club on Tuesday.

Harry Winks expected to complete loan to Sampdoria tomorrow. Visa formalities can’t be finished today because of Bank Holiday. So provided no issues with that, he’ll undergo a medical on Tuesday. @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) August 29, 2022

So that’s another two of Tottenham’s crew of misfit toys (almost) successfully shipped off on loan — Sergio Reguilon is also likely to confirm his season-long loan to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Both of them appear to be “dry loans,” i.e. no purchase options or obligations, with both players returning to Spurs next summer only for us to, I guess, start this whole process over again. But at least it gets the players’ salaries off the books and hopefully playing regular football.