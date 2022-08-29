Pape Matar Sarr to stay at Tottenham

The 19-year-old Senegalese midfielder will get a chance to spring into action for Tottenham Hotspur after Rodrigo Bentancur picked up a head injury in the final 10 minutes of the 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest Sunday.

Spurs were hoping to send Sarr out on loan during this window to give him game time to continue his development. For the first few games, Sarr wasn’t on the bench, but with loan moves for Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, and Harry Winks all but completed, Sarr now has a chance to see the pitch in a Spurs shirt.

Having interest from clubs in the Serie A, Sarr was wanted by U.S Cremonese FC, according to DiMarzio.

After arriving on a transfer from Metz for €15m, he was loaned back to the club to spend the 2021-2022 season with the Ligue 1 side. Sarr played in big games not only for the club but for his nation as they won the 2021 AFCON Championships, and qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Appearing in a few preseason friendlies this summer for Tottenham, Sarr now has a chance to show the board that a possible loan move may be out of the picture if he can preform in the heavy fixture load over the next two months.

Sarr may make his debut in the Premier League against West Ham United on Wednesday, with Bentancur and Oliver Skipp both sidelined with injuries.

It is Sarr’s time to shine. Let’s enjoy the show.