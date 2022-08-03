The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, August 3

good morning everyone. What a week, huh?

The start of the Premier League season is just days away. Can you feel it? I bet you’ll be feeling it once we take a look at the best and worst home kits this season.

Let’s get right to it:

Best: Fulham

Introducing our 2022/23 @adidasfootball Home Kit. ⚪️⚫️



OWN IT. Available instore and online from today.#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 29, 2022

The last Premier League shirt to be announced, and it has to be one of the best. The colour combos work so well and the advert fits in nicely with colour scheme too. But I really love that red piping on the next and arms. It adds a distinctive pop with being too highlightery on the eyes.

Worst: Brighton

Pity all those fans who attended whatever festival this was just to see this Fatboy Slim fella show up in an absolute shocker. Is that a giant H on his chest? And it looks so constricting too with that mustardy-yellow collar. Too much yellow. Too thick.

Best: Leeds

That’s a solid, clean look. Nice work with the subtle yellow and blue piping around the collar and sleeves. If you’re going to watch your club battle it out for relegation, at least it will be pleasing on the eyes.

Worst: Nottingham Forest

Inspired by how brilliant our @Lionesses are?



Show your support for Forest Women this campaign by securing a season card for 2022/23!



Purchase yours from just £20.



#NFFC — Nottingham Forest WFC (@NFFCWomen) July 31, 2022

It’s just red. Way too much red. No, pass. Solid pass.

It’s supposed to have a design inspired by the ironworks pattern of the Trent Bridge on the side panelling, cuffs and shirt collar, but it’s hardly visible. It could have been a nice-looking kit if we could see that design. Instead, it’s just red.

Best: Crystal Palace

I like a bit of crazy, and Palace’s home kit certainly fits that description. And sometimes parallel stripes can be so boring, why not jazz it up with these cool jagged vertical lines? It’s like a beautiful Crayola extravaganza. Bournemouth did something similar, but not nearly as wacky as this. Love it.

Worst: Southampton

Smiles at St Mary's pic.twitter.com/5YCLiC5Iek — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 27, 2022

Oh dear, Southampton. Leeds may look good battling for relegation, but Soton fans are definitely going to have to avert their eyes on these horrendous things.

First is that club crest right in the middle of the chest. It’s not a good look for any kit. Then there’s that gigantic vertical red panel - it’s just hideous.

Are you upset to not see Spurs on this list? Have no fear - there’s a solid chance they’ll appear in the best/worst away kits for tomorrow!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Suppertime, by Ella Fitzgerald

And now for your links:

