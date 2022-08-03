Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp to miss 2-3 weeks with foot fracture

It’s not time to be worried about Oliver Skipp quite yet, but boy I’d completely understand if you were to start. Skipp missed Tottenham’s final friendly against Roma in Israel with a foot laceration after a heavy challenge from a teammate during training a week ago, and it turns out he’ll be on the sidelines for a couple more weeks. Alasdair Gold is reporting that Skippy sustained a hairline fracture in his heel that will require him to miss the next two or three weeks.

Weirdly, that’s a MUCH better than the original prognosis that was floating around Tottenham Hotspur social media yesterday, which was that the doctors were sweating on a possible fractured metatarsal that would require sitting out six to eight weeks. So in that context, 2-3 weeks actually feels like a relief.

But it’s still a bummer. Skippy was only just rounding back into form after missing the entire second half of last season with a weird pubis injury and subsequent infection. He got a full preseason under Antonio Conte and got some playing time against Sevilla in South Korea before this latest setback.

All of the major journalists, including Gold, seemingly know who the person was who accidentally stamped on Skippy’s foot in practice, but nobody’s saying who it was because they (rightfully) believe that player would be subject to online abuse from the dumbest segment of Spurs’ fanbase. But that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate, purely for fun. So feel free to make your guesses in the comments and talk about why it’s Cuti Romero.

Elsewhere, Yves Bissouma is also set to miss this Saturday’s Premier League opener against Southampton after tweaking his hamstring in the friendly against Roma. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury, but that plus Skippy’s foot means we’re pretty much locked into a starting midfield of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur against Southampton. And maybe, just maybe, an eventual Premier League debut for Pape Matar Sarr? A boy can dream.