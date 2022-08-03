Destiny’s calling: Spurs in running for the signature of Udinese defender Destiny Udogie

Just in case you weren’t familiar with Antonio Conte’s style of play, he loves his wing-backs. And boy do Tottenham have a plethora of options for the Italian Stallion. On the left, Spurs have Ivan Perišić, Ryan Sessegnon, and Sergio Reguilón. On the right, they have Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal, Djed Spence, and a floater in Lucas Moura.

Yes, I do know that some of these players are presumably going to be sold over the coming weeks, but look at the options Conte gets to play with.

The latest rumor coming from DiMarzio, is about the club inquiring for Destiny Udogie, a 19-year-old Italian left-back who plays for Udinese in the Serie A. Udogie, in his first year with the club after coming over from Hellas Verona, scored five goals and assisted three times in 35 league games for the club.

With rumors circling around the players wishes to leave the Italian league and move to England, Spurs are one of the leading candidates for the signature of the rising starlet.

Spurs will have to battle clubs such as Inter Milan, Brighton, and Manchester City for the signature, but it looks likely with them being in the lead.

Hoping to get things done as soon as possible, Spurs are rumored to be offering €25M and bonuses to the Serie A club with Udogie returning on loan this season. Having done such business like this last summer with Pape Matar Sarr and Metz, Udogie will get a year to craft his abilities to catch the eyes of Conte to fight for a spot next preseason.

We have been spoiled by the transfer business this summer with six new signings coming through the door, why not add more.