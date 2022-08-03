REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.

This comes in the middle of a Jacob Steinberg article on Marc Cucurella, who has been Brighton’s “it” boy of the summer, with interest from both Manchester City and now Chelsea. At the time of this article’s posting, City had walked away from Brighton’s £50m transfer fee demands, and Chelsea was working on a deal that might (or might not) happen. But if Brighton sells Cucurella, they need another left back. The report says that Brighton had approaches rejected by Tottenham for Reguilon and from Porto for Zaidu Sanusi, and are working on convincing Chelsea to part with their promising academy graduate and CB Levi Colwill.

It’s not explicit why Spurs would reject an approach, likely for good money, for a player they’re reportedly desperate to get rid of, so my only thought is that this deal didn’t happen because Reguilon didn’t want it to happen. It would make sense, as Reggie is said to prefer either a return to Spain or to Italy should he leave Tottenham this summer. Seems reasonable that Reggie would rather opt for regular minutes in his home country over regular minutes on the south coast of England, but there could be other factors at play here as well, possibly as simple as “Brighton didn’t offer enough money.”

Regardless, it doesn’t look like Reggie’s heading there. Where he ends up is anyone’s guess at this point.