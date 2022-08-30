DONE DEAL: Sergio Reguilon completes season-long loan to Atletico Madrid

Another one is out the door. Today, Tottenham Hotspur announced on social media that left back Sergio Reguilon has completed a move to Atletico Madrid on loan for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

Good luck, @sergio_regui! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2022

This one feels weird. Reggie came to Spurs from Real Madrid with such promise and was a breath of fresh air upon his arrival after a couple of seasons of Ben Davies and Old Man Danny Rose. In the writers’ room, we called Reggie “a golden retriever” (in the best possible way and not at all as a pejorative) because he loved to run and just looked so HAPPY out there — full of life and vivaciousness, willing to do whatever the manager told him, playing with a joy that was somewhat infectious.

But the wheels kind of fell off last season, and Antonio Conte’s tactics revealed some of the weaknesses in his game. Truth is, he’s a very good left back, but not a very good left WING back. I’m surprised that there weren’t many clubs interested in taking him permanently, though that’s likely just because every club on the continent is broke. In a normal financial year, I think he’d sell for a significant amount of money.

But instead, it’s a straight loan, back to Madrid-the-city, with no purchase option or obligation. Even so, I think he’ll be a good fit at Atletico — he looks like the kind of player who could excel under Diego Simeone’s back four tactics. Maybe a good year will result in a permanent move back to Spain next summer, he deserves that more than sitting on the bench playing for a manager that doesn’t want him.

Good luck, Reggie. Who’s a good boy? YOU are!