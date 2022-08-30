DONE DEAL — Tottenham make loan signing of Cristian Romero permanent

It hasn’t felt like it, but Cristian Romero was not technically a Tottenham Hotspur player. Until now. Today, the club announced that it has officially exercised its purchase option for the Argentine defender, turning his two season loan into a permanent transfer.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Cristian Romero. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2022

Romero signs on a five year contract that will keep him at Spurs through the end of the 2026-27 season. That’s in addition to the year-plus he has spent at the club already.

Previous reporting had suggested that Spurs’ purchase option was for £41m, and with his loan fee and performance-based add-ons, Spurs will spend a total of £47m to sign him permanently. That feels like a bargain considering how well he has played for the club in the short period he’s been here already.

Romero has missed Tottenham’s past two matches due to injury, but supposedly returned to training this week. That means he’s probably still a doubt for tomorrow’s match against West Ham, but is likely to be brought back into the fold soon, along with fellow returnee Oliver Skipp.

He was already ours, but now he’s really REALLY ours. Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Cuti Romero! It feels like a brand new signing!