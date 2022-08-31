The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, August 31

No, I don’t want to talk about it.

Your hoddler-in-chief will eventually, as part of the mourning process. But the EFL Championship waits for no one. And so, through tears, your HIC will write about it ...

Alex Neil made an interesting choice when he left Sunderland this week to manage Stoke City. Neil, who guided Sunderland to promotion last season, left the club to join a side that he had beaten less than a week earlier.

It was more than a little strange, made even more so by the fact that it was revealed Neil was on a 12-month rolling contract at Sunderland. All that to leave arguably a smaller club that is not off to a promising start to the season. It seemed that Sunderland finally had a plan in place to slowly find their way back to the Premier League. Neil’s departure certainly complicates that.

Elsewhere, Coventry are off to a turgid start to their campaign, and in no thanks to their pitch. The club has played just three games this season because of forced postponements due to rugby fixtures during the Commonwealth Games.

It’s still too early to think where Coventry will end up. Nottingham Forest were in a worse place last season. We we shall keep an eye on them.

The season is still in its nascent stage, but still we are seeing likely promotion candidates already crowding the top. Sheffield United, Norwich, Burnley and Watford all occupy the top four spaces.

There are only two teams left to record a defeat in the league. Rotherham are off to a surprising start (and an impressive 4-0 win against Reading) and Troy Parrott’s Preston, who have yet to concede (but they’ve only scored one goal).

EFL Championship Top Six:

Sheffield United, 14 Points (7 MP) Norwich, 13 Points (7 MP) Burnley, 12 Points (7 MP) Watford, 12 Points (7 MP) Reading, 12 Points (7 MP) QPR, 11 Points (7 MP)

EFL Championship Bottom Three:

22. Swansea, 5 Points (5 MP)

23. Huddersfield, 4 Points (4 MP)

24. Coventry, 1 Point (3 MP)

Fitzie’s track of the day: If You Leave Me Now, by Chicago

