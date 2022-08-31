West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur begin midweek-a-palooza today with a trip to the London Stadium where West Ham United will be ready and waiting. No doubt, the Hammers and their supporters will treat this like a cup final as they always do.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the midweek insanity is thanks to the greed and arrogance of FIFA deciding that a winter World Cup was a fine (see: lucrative) idea that the world’s domestic leagues would have to put up with. Antonio Conte spoke about this, stating that he would have to rotate given Spurs have seven matches in 21 days. This is why Spurs have improved their bench, but we have no idea how and when Conte will rotate. We may see some of it today on a busy Wednesday in the Premier League.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

London Stadium, London, England

Time: 7:45 PM UK, 2:45 PM ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Streaming: Peacock TV (USA), DAZN (CAN)

